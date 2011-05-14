Tour The Fancy Developments Going Up Over The Newest Part Of The High Line

Julie Zeveloff
high line apartments

Photo: http://245tenthave.com

The newest section of Manhattan’s elevated park, the High Line, is slated to open next month, just in time for the warm weather.The park, which partially opened in 2009, has been a dream for developers, who have bought up tons of nearby lots and started construction on fancy new buildings in hopes of capitalising on the meatpacking district’s newly revitalized reputation.

The Wall Street Journal took a look at some of the more ambitious new projects near the less developed, soon-to-open section of the park, which stretches from 20th to 30th streets.

They include a 111-unit luxury rental building by Sam Zell’s Equity Residential, an ultra-modern condo dubbed +Art, and a glass-plated boutique hotel.

245 TENTH AVE: This condominium recently started selling apartments after a lull during the financial crisis.

245 TENTH AVE: The 18-apartment complex is perched directly over the High Line.

245 TENTH AVE: The $5 million penthouse is available, as is a $2.9 million two-bedroom.

HL23: This 11-residence luxury building is designed by architect Neil Denari.

HL23: The glass structure is literally wedged beneath the park.

HL23: At least three condos are on the market, including a three-bedroom for $5.7 million.

+ART: This 13-story, 91-unit luxury condominium sits near the top of the new park section, near 28th St.

+ART: 18 units are already in contract, including a 445-square-foot studio that went for $595,000.

Source: The Real Deal

+ART: Building residents will have direct access to the High Line.

HOTEL AMERICANO: This 56-room hotel is slowly rising above the High Line near 27th St.

HOTEL AMERICANO: The hotel, which has a rooftop pool, is already accepting reservations.

HOTEL AMERICANO: The nine-story building was designed by Enrique Norton for Mexico's Grupo Habita.

A 111-unit luxury rental from real estate tycoon Sam Zell is also rising near 23rd St. above the park (but we couldn't get a picture).

New York City is the real estate capital of the world

Meet the 10 most important people in New York real estate >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.