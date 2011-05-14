Tour The Fancy Developments Going Up Over The Newest Part Of The High Line

Photo: http://245tenthave.com
The newest section of Manhattan’s elevated park, the High Line, is slated to open next month, just in time for the warm weather.The park, which partially opened in 2009, has been a dream for developers, who have bought up tons of nearby lots and started construction on fancy new buildings in hopes of capitalising on the meatpacking district’s newly revitalized reputation.
The Wall Street Journal took a look at some of the more ambitious new projects near the less developed, soon-to-open section of the park, which stretches from 20th to 30th streets.
They include a 111-unit luxury rental building by Sam Zell’s Equity Residential, an ultra-modern condo dubbed +Art, and a glass-plated boutique hotel.
245 TENTH AVE: This condominium recently started selling apartments after a lull during the financial crisis.
+ART: This 13-story, 91-unit luxury condominium sits near the top of the new park section, near 28th St.
A 111-unit luxury rental from real estate tycoon Sam Zell is also rising near 23rd St. above the park (but we couldn't get a picture).
