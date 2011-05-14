Tour The Fancy Developments Going Up Over The Newest Part Of The High Line

Photo: http://245tenthave.com

The newest section of Manhattan’s elevated park, the High Line, is slated to open next month, just in time for the warm weather.The park, which partially opened in 2009, has been a dream for developers, who have bought up tons of nearby lots and started construction on fancy new buildings in hopes of capitalising on the meatpacking district’s newly revitalized reputation.



The Wall Street Journal took a look at some of the more ambitious new projects near the less developed, soon-to-open section of the park, which stretches from 20th to 30th streets.

They include a 111-unit luxury rental building by Sam Zell’s Equity Residential, an ultra-modern condo dubbed +Art, and a glass-plated boutique hotel.

