"High Level Ex-Facebook Exec" Says Zuckerberg Wants To Hire A CEO – Analyst

TMT Analyst Kenn Registe says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to find someone to take his job.



He reports: “Our sources say that, internally, Facebook is debating the merits of a more experienced CEO, akin to Eric Schmidt or Carol Bartz.”

This runs counter to everything we thought we knew about Zuckerberg’s long-term plans for controlling and running Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg owns 3/5 of Facebook’s board seats and a plurality of the voting stock. Even if Facebook IPOs, Mark – like mogul mentors Rupert Murdoch and Don Graham – will own a higher class of shares than the public.

Finally, if Mark wanted someone to play CEO for the public, what’s wrong with COO Sheryl Sandberg?

We pressed Kenn on his sources and he told us he got the news “from a really high level ex-Facebook exec who is in town raising capital for a early stage investment fund.”

Everybody with an exit to their name wants to be an angel investor these days, so we won’t try to guess Kenn’s source. (Though if it’s Founders Fund partner Sean Parker – former Facebook prez and Zuckerberg confidante – we’d believe the story.)

The only reason we give this rumour any credence is that Google cofounder Sergey Brin has shown that it’s possible to continue running a company while pulling the strings on a puppet CEO. (We say this because every time we talk to a startup that just got acquired by Google, we hear it was Sergey who championed the deal at Google. Remember how Eric Schmidt didn’t know Sergey bought Android till after it was over? Also, there’s the whole China thing.)

