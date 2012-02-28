IT'S OFFICIAL: Having Kids Is For Dumb People

Yesterday, we wrote about a paper on the relationship between having a high IQ and investing. It turns out that people with high IQs are better at diversifying, and have less-risky portfolios.



The authors used a pretty clever dataset to prove this. Every male in Finland has to go into the army, and take an IQ test, and all of their financial information is made public. So really there’s a wealth of information in here about IQ and other demographic characteristics.

The below table is a gold mine.

Each column is one slice of the IQ spectrum (the ones on the right representing people with higher IQ scores.

As you can see, people in the latter columns have much higher income, are more likely to get married, and less likely to have kids.

Specifically on the kids front, 29.7 per cent of the people in the lowest IQ column had kids. Of people in the second-lowest IQ category, 32 per cent had kids. On the opposite end of the spectrum, just 26.6 per cent had kids.

Photo: IQ and Stock Market Participation

Download the full paper here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.