Discount sites like Amazon are popular among high-income earners -- here's what this means for online retailers

Cooper Smith
Bii device purchasesBI Intelligence

Consumers with high incomes are increasingly making their purchases online. And contrary to popular belief, discount sites like Amazon are very popular among wealthy households.

  • 83% of consumers who live in households earning $US500,000 or more say “Amazon is better than other stores,” according to a 2015 survey conducted by Shullman Research Center.

Wealthy consumers’ preference for Amazon suggests that they place a high value on convenience — an area that Amazon is competing heavily in by offering services like one-hour delivery, online grocery ordering, and product refills. Moreover, the appeal of a good deal cuts across incomes.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we look at the habits of online shoppers across all incomes and assess how this behaviour is driving growth in e-commerce. We also break down the demographics of US online shoppers by age, gender, and education, and take a look at what they’re shopping for, and how their behaviours differ.

Here are some other interesting facts about the latest e-commerce trends:

In full, the report:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

