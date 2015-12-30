A former ballet dancer is teaching women how to defend themselves with high heels

“A woman should be able to defend herself, regardless of the shoe she is wearing,” said Avital Zeisler, 26, who teaches a “Stilettos and Self-Defence” class in New York City.

The class teaches women how to defend themselves — both in and with high heels. Zeisler made a YouTube video explaining the basics.

“A while back I made a decision that I wasn’t going to let self-defence compromise the quality of my life, or my femininity,” Zeisler says in the video. “I love wearing high heels, and I will continue to wear high heels.”

Zeisler is a former ballet dancer who studied Krav Maga and other methods of self-defence after being assaulted.

“From the first day I started learning self-defence, I began modifying, adapting, and creating survival tactics for myself as a woman,” she told INSIDER.

This led to the creation of her own self-defence method, the Soteria Method, named after the Greek goddess of safety. Zeisler now teaches classes and workshops to the public, with clients as varied as police officers and celebrities like Amanda Seyfried, who called it “life-changing.”

Besides preaching situational awareness, and calm and focus in the event of an attack, her approach is four-pronged.

Remove your shoes when and if you can, while maintaining focus and balance. Escape in your shoes if you can’t remove them in time, transitioning your weight onto the balls of your feet to remove the need to balance on your heel. Defend yourself while wearing your heels: again, shift your weight onto the balls of your feet, or, if you’re on the ground, use the heel as an extended weapon of the movements you’re doing, like a defensive push kick, driving your heel into the attacker. Turn the shoe into an improvised weapon. Grab the the body of the shoe with the heel protruding, and execute “Hammer Fists,” which is like banging on a wall.

“My mission is to show women an authentic method of creating, living and protecting a life they love so that they can ultimately defend their dreams,” Zeisler said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.