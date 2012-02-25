QUICK QUIZ: Which Election Saw The Highest Gas Prices?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Oil prices are skyrocketing, and we’ve been hearing about it all week in the media, on the street, and from politicians.Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich launched an online petition on Facebook to lower gas prices to $2.50. Yesterday, President Obama responded by deriding “phony promises” to lower gas prices, during a Florida speech on his administration’s energy proposals.



Needless to say, it’s become increasingly clear that the cost of gasoline is going to be one of the main talking points this election cycle.

This isn’t anything new. During the run-up to the 2008 presidential election, when gas averaged upwards of $4.00 per gallon, Obama blasted gas companies over high prices. In 1980, Ronald Reagan found success campaigning on lowering staggeringly high gas prices.

Here are the adjusted gasoline prices for a gallon of regular over the last nine election cycles, courtesy of the U.S. Energy Information Administration:

Feb. 1976 – $2.44

Nov. 1976 – $2.46

Feb. 1980 – $3.48

Nov. 1980 – $3.33

Feb. 1984 – $2.59

Nov. 1984 – $2.52

Feb. 1988 – $1.70

Nov. 1988 – $1.72

Feb. 1992 – $1.65

Nov. 1992 – $1.78

Feb. 1996 – $1.60

Nov. 1996 – $1.77

Feb. 2000 – $1.84

Nov. 2000 – $1.98

Feb. 2004 – $2.01

Nov. 2004 – $2.35

Feb. 2008 – $3.24

Nov. 2008 – $2.29

