High-Frequency Trading Computers Compete For Shortest Cable Length

Joe Weisenthal
nyt cables

What, you think it’s noteworthy that traders want to locate their computers to have proximity to the exchange? Ha!

Even within the data centre geography matters.

FT: Robert Greifeld, chief executive of NYSE rival Nasdaq OMX, said in a recent FT video interview he expected the SEC to regulate co-location. “That means that every one of our customers has equal access to the data centre, every single one of our customers pays the same rate; we have a rate card available to our customers,” he said.

Mr Greifeld said there might have to be measures to ensure speeds within the co-location facilities were the same. “We might have to give everybody the same length cable, believe it or not,” he said.

(via Tyler Cowen)

