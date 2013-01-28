Two Funny Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Why People Are Still Worried About High Frequency Trading

Nothing too crazy has happened in the world of high frequency and algorithmic trading in a while, but that doesn’t mean everyone on Wall Street has stopped worried about their discontents.
Perhaps that’s why CAST, a software analysis company that services many financial firms, sent us these cartoons as a funny (but gentle) reminder of the problems electronic trading still has to tackle.
Check them out below:
Photo: CAST Software
Photo: CAST Software
