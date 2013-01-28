Two Funny Cartoons That Perfectly Capture Why People Are Still Worried About High Frequency Trading

Linette Lopez

Nothing too crazy has happened in the world of high frequency  and algorithmic trading in a while, but that doesn’t mean everyone on Wall Street has stopped worried about their discontents.

Perhaps that’s why CAST, a software analysis company that services many financial firms, sent us these cartoons as a funny (but gentle) reminder of the problems electronic trading still has to tackle.

Check them out below:

hft cartoon

Photo: CAST Software

 

hft cartoons

Photo: CAST Software

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.