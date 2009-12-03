High Frequency Traders: We Live In A Capitalist Society, Deal With It

What was once considered niche, black market-making magic is now a full out trading operation that can no longer be ignored.



High frequency trading has its share of critics, but traders who work for firms like Tradeworx play the capitalism card:

Reuters:

For their part, the fast traders don’t see what all the fuss is about.

“We live in a capitalist society,” said Tradeworx Chief Executive Manoj Narang, 40, wearing jeans, runners and a Yankees baseball cap.

“People should expect and be willing to pay a price for the liquidity that they get. No one should expect that a provider of liquidity is just going to stand there while you bulldoze them into submission,” Narang said.

Click here to read the entire story >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.