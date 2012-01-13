High Flying Hedge Funder John Thaler Is Selling His Upper East Side Apartment For $6.4 Million

Linette Lopez
apartment thaler

JAT Capital’s John Thaler had a wonderful year; the hedge fund was up 12.7% last year.

So he’s exchanging his five bedroom apartment in the Upper East Side’s Cielo building for something more roomy, says the NY Post.

And why not? He can definitely do better than a 3500 square foot apartment with floor to ceiling windows that offer breathtaking river and city views.

Thaler’s apartment is listed here, for $6.4 million.

As you can see from the floor plan, this apartment is quite large.

Here's the living room. Great windows.

And this is what you see out of those windows.

Another angle of the living room.

Its connected to the dining room.

And here's a lovely kitchen

