High Flying Hedge Funder John Thaler Is Selling His Upper East Side Apartment For $6.4 Million

JAT Capital’s John Thaler had a wonderful year; the hedge fund was up 12.7% last year.



So he’s exchanging his five bedroom apartment in the Upper East Side’s Cielo building for something more roomy, says the NY Post.

And why not? He can definitely do better than a 3500 square foot apartment with floor to ceiling windows that offer breathtaking river and city views.

Thaler’s apartment is listed here, for $6.4 million.

