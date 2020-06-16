Prohibition-era cocktails and a Michelin-starred chef's dinner menu: 8 high-end recipe books to step up your food and drink game at home

Assouline Assouline is known for publishing some of the world’s most luxurious – and expensive — books.

Summer is coming, and though social distancing measures are still in place, that doesn’t mean you can’t make the best of your time at home with a fancy cocktail – or say, a Michelin-starred chef’s signature dish – in hand.

Luxury book publisher Assouline released its Connoisseur Collection – the ideal compliment to Zoom happy hours and virtual dinner parties. The collection includes recipe books from top chefs and mixologists, including award-winning cocktail book author Brian van Flandern and late chef Joel Robuchon, who held the most Michelin stars of any chef in the world until his death in 2018.

To prepare for the fast-approaching summer season, and mindful that coronavirus lockdowns still have people spending more time than usual at home, Assouline teamed up with Business Insider to share some of the highlights from its Connoisseur Collection.

Here are some of our favourite picks.

‘Whiskey Cocktails’ by Brian Van Flandern

Harald Gottschalk for Assouline

One of America’s top mixologists, Brian Van Flandern, shares some of his most famous and popular recipes. A noted “spirits historian,” Van Flandern‘s cocktails are served throughout the world, and he has worked alongside famous chefs, including the late Michel Richard, Thomas Keller, and Geoffrey Zakarian. He also has his own consulting firm, Creative Cocktail Consultants, to help train bartenders in the art of mixology.

The book is a comprehensive view of the art of mixology. It starts off by teaching the reader about the various types of whiskeys – such as artisanal grain, Canadian rye, Irish, and Japanese whiskeys – before continuing on to some of van Flandern’s top recipes.

Highlights include the Boulevardier (made with Bulleit rye whiskey, Carpano Antica, sweet vermouth, and Campari) and the Rusty Nail (made with Chivas 12 year Blended Scotch Whisky and some Drambuie).

‘Vintage Cocktails’ by Brian Van Flandern

Laziz Hamani for Assouline

Brian Van Flandern authored another book in the collection that pays homage to the “vintage” drinks of days long past. Many of these cocktails are from the Prohibition-era, when people would meet in secret clubs and bars to illegally consume alcohol.

Classic recipes, like the Bloody Mary, are included. But lesser-known drinks, like the Brandy Crusta – made with cognac, maraschino liqueur, orange curacao, fresh lemon juice, and a dash of Angostura bitters – also appear.

‘Tequila Cocktails’ by Brian Van Flandern

Harald Gottschalk for Assouline

Another of van Flandern’s books explores the best-tasting tequilas from Jalisco, Mexico, which he says are so refined they require no salt or lime to drink them. The book also features Casamigos, the tequila company cofounded by George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman.

The book has sixty tequila-based cocktail recipes, including six separate variations of the classic margarita – like the “Prickly Pear Margarita,” made with Blanco tequila, orange curacao, fresh lime juice, prickly pear puree, and agave nectar. There’s also the “Unencumbered Jalapeno Margarita,” which has Blanco tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, cucumber wheels and, of course, a slice of jalapeno – no seeds.

‘Smoke & Fire’ by Holly Peterson

Holly Peterson, Assouline

Journalist Holly Peterson teamed up with chefs throughout the nation to create the perfect cookbook for the summer season. It has over 60 recipes, including a new take on the classic pizza party, a seashore lobster bake, and the traditional July 4 Barbecue.

Some highlights from the book include a mango mimosa recipe, a Louisiana shrimp boil, and a summer berry pecan crumble.

‘Food & Life’ by Joel Robuchon and Dr. Nadia Volf. Robuchon

Harald Gottschalk for Assouline

Until his death in 2018, French chef Joel Robuchon held the most Michelin stars in the world and was awarded the Meilleur Ouvrier de France in 1976, Chef of the Year in 1987, and Chef of the Century in 1990. For “Food & Life,” he teamed with Dr. Nadia Volf, a neuropharmacologist and acupuncturist.

With its multifaceted approach, the book includes recipes alongside explanations about the nutritional values of various fruits, vegetables, beans, grains, and meats. There are sections on “foods that prevent and foods that cure ” – with recipes for truffle-stuffed turkey and hot oysters with fennel and curry – and also a section for “celebratory” dishes, featuring spiced lobster and sea scallops with blue poppy seeds.

‘Dinner with Georgia O’Keeffe’ by Robyn Lea

Robyn Lea for Assouline

Highlighting some of the late artist’s favourite recipes, “Dinner with Georgia O’Keeffe” pays homage to O’Keeffe’s Irish and Hungarian heritage. It also serves as a culinary “memoir” of her childhood on a farm in Wisconsin and her later life in New Mexico.

Highlights include dishes like Hungarian-style chicken paprika, marinated green chile with breakfast eggs, tortas de huevos tradicionales, and the artist’s brightest borscht with sour cream and fresh dill.

‘Dinner with Jackson Pollock’ by Robyn Lea

Robyn Lea for Assouline

Like Robyn Lea’s Georgia O’Keeffe cookbook, “Dinner with Jackson Pollock” covers some of the favourite recipes of the late famed artist Jackson Pollock, his wife, Lee Krasner, and his mother, Stella.

The book’s 50 dishes include classics like potato pancakes, apple pie, fruit and grain salad, and a pecan torte with mocha frosting.

‘Fuel Up’ by Laird Hamilton

Assouline

Surfing legend Laird Hamilton shares some of his favourite recipes in this book, explaining how he sources for locally fresh ingredients that balance carbohydrates with protein.

The book is inspired by Hamilton’s world travels, referencing smoothies he drank in the Maldives, buttered lobster he ate in Tahiti, and Peruvian stir-fry he had from Chicama. Some highlights include the Mundaka tomato, carrot, turmeric bisque soup, as well as Ditch Plains green pancakes with onions, chilli, and spinach.

