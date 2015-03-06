High-end hotel chain Mandarin Oriental's credit card system was hacked

NEW YORK (AP) — High-end hotel chain Mandarin Oriental is the latest company to reveal that its credit card systems were hacked.

The company said Thursday that its hotels in the U.S. and Europe were affected, but did not specify which ones.

Mandarin Oriental operates about 30 hotels in cities across the world including Paris, London, Geneva, New York, Miami, San Francisco, Las Vegas as well as Shanghai, Hong Kong and Macau.

The company said it removed the bad software from its systems. Its investigation is continuing. It did not give details on the extent of the hack or if customers’ data were exposed.

Several companies have been the target of cyberattacks in the last year, including retailer Home Depot and bank JPMorgan Chase.

Mandarin Oriental is a unit of conglomerate Jardine Matheson Group. The hotel group is operated from Hong Kong.

NOW WATCH: The 5 Most Exotic Hotels In The World



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.