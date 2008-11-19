High End Designer Betting On "Quantity Not Quality" To Survive Downturn

Vivienne Westwood, known for her wacky, expensive, clothes speaks at a luxury brand awards night—2008 Walpole Awards for Excellence in British Luxury—but we’re not sure about the advice:



Wealth Bulletin: [Vivienne] Westwood, who spoke after receiving this year’s Medal of Excellence for her contribution to British design, said in order for companies to survive the financial downturn, they must look to sustain the calibre of their product, rather than aim for growth.

OK, but you better have at least a few customers who can actually pay—or want to pay—thousands for a single piece.

And, wait, can’t you do both?

The outspoken former school teacher spoke at length about the French Revolution and the importance of the fashion of the time, “the peak of culture” as an influence on her work.

Hmmm maybe not the best reference point nowadays?

