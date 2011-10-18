Rent-A-Mansion Startup Inspirato Raises $17.5 Million From Kleiner Perkins And Crunchfund

Photo: www.homeaway.com

Kleiner Perkins and Mike Arrington’s Crunchfund are involved in a $17.5 million round of financing Inspirato just raised.Inspirato is like a high-end Airbnb. Homes that would normally be thousands of dollars to rent per night are being offered at affordable rates.



The rates are only affordable though if you pay the $15,000 initiation fee and $2,500 annual fee.

Inspirato calls itself a private club that leases luxury homes around the world.

Arrington says the startup has 900 members and is getting 100 new members every month.

