Rent-A-Mansion Startup Inspirato Raises $17.5 Million From Kleiner Perkins And Crunchfund

Photo: www.homeaway.com
Kleiner Perkins and Mike Arrington’s Crunchfund are involved in a $17.5 million round of financing Inspirato just raised.Inspirato is like a high-end Airbnb. Homes that would normally be thousands of dollars to rent per night are being offered at affordable rates.
The rates are only affordable though if you pay the $15,000 initiation fee and $2,500 annual fee.
Inspirato calls itself a private club that leases luxury homes around the world.
Arrington says the startup has 900 members and is getting 100 new members every month.
