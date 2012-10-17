People Who Occasionally Work In Their PJs Are Earning More Money Than You

Photo: Flickr / Britt Selvitelle

Here’s another reason to curse your morning commute: People who work in their PJs occasionally are earning more money than you.That’s according to new data from the Census, which found that more workers are doing the here today, work from home tomorrow thing a whole lot more these days, earning them the distinction of being “mixed workers.”



The Census defines a mixed worker as someone who works at home at least 1 full day per week, but typically in a regular office. Mixed workers usually hold positions in management, business, science and the arts; they’re also middle aged (35 to 44 and 45 to 54) and more likely to be non-Hispanic White (82.5%).

And now there’s another way to define them, as high-income earners. “Median personal earnings were significantly higher ($52,800) compared with onsite ($30,000) and home ($25,000) workers,” said the Census, “while home workers had lower personal earnings than onsite workers did” and “respondents that reported working at least 1 day at home had significantly higher incomes than respondents that reported working only onsite.”

Median household income for mixed workers was $96,300, while home workers earned $74,000, and onsite workers took home $65,600.

The work-from-home phenomenon is nothing new, but it’s been interesting to see how the trend has evolved over time. In any given week in 2010, the year in which the Census gathered this data, 13.4 million people worked at least 1 full day at home—a number that accounts for roughly 9.5% of all American workers and shot up by 4.2 million, or 7%, in 1997.

A better work-life balance and stress-free commute aren’t the only reasons employers are letting their workers punch in from home. The real uptick in home-based work occured between 2005 and 2010 when more people lost their jobs and the number of home-based workers shot up from 7.8% of all workers to 9.5%—roughly 2 million people.

SEE ALSO: How to turn your family into old money >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.