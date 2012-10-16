The Supreme Court Is Going To Decide Whether You Have To Prove You're A Citizen Before You Can Vote

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to rule on the constitutionality of a state requirement that voters must prove they are U.S. citizens before they register to vote and cast their ballots. The Court granted review of an Arizona case in which they previously had refused the state’s request to block a lower court decision that struck down that requirement.



Arizona’s voters adopted that law when they passed “Proposition 200″ in 2004. The Court will not rule on the case until after this year’s election, so the requirement will not be in effect next month. (The case is Arizona v. Inter Tribal Council, docket 11-71.)

That was the only new case granted Monday. In one significant denial, the Court refused to consider imposing a heavier duty on managers of employee retirement plans to justify investing plan assets in the company’s own stock. The Court turned aside without comment two petitions on that issue. (grey v. Citigroup, 11-1531, and Gearren v. McGraw-Hill Companies, 11-1550.)

The new Arizona voting rights case is important not only because of the citizenship proof requirement, but perhaps even more so because it calls on the Court to sort out the cooperative but sometimes conflicting roles of the state governments and Congress in regulating election procedures. In its petition, the state of Arizona complained that the Ninth Circuit Court, in nullifying Proposition 200, had created a new test for when states must yield to Congress in their control of elections.

Read more about the Arizona case at SCOTUSblog.

