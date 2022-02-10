‘A working world that has moved on’: A High Court ruling that sides with companies reflects an urgent need for new regulation for the gig economy, the transport union says

Sydney, NSW, Australia – May 20, 2020

Australia’s High Court has ruled that two truck drivers who worked for a company for 40 years were not employees.

The decision has major ramifications for future cases involving gig workers, experts say.

It could also drive more companies to bring on more contractors with the law behind them.

The High Court’s ruling on the status of a pair of truck drivers who were attached to the same company for 40 years has the potential to shift power back to organisations in the battle over how participants in the gig economy should be protected by the law.

The Transport Workers Union (TWU), which is supporting workers across several cases currently out that deal with this question, says it’s yet another example of the failure of “blackletter law” to account for the realities of the modern distributed economy.

The decision, experts say, gives credence to claims by gig platforms like Uber and Deliveroo that their workers are not employees. It also opens the door for a host of other companies to take on workers as independent contractors if contracts are drafted the right way.

On Wednesday, Australia’s High Court ruled that two truck drivers who worked for a lighting company, which required the workers to emblazon its logo on their vehicles and work clothes, were not employees.

While the workers signed contracts with the company that designated they didn’t get leave or superannuation and paid their own maintenance and operating costs, they worked five days a week from 6am to 3pm for this single organisation.

Martin Jamsek and Robert Whitby, the two truck drivers, didn’t drive or deliver goods for any other business and were paid on invoice for their services through partnerships set up with their wives.

But the High Court decision was made based almost entirely on the terms of the contract itself.

While the arrangement came about because the company told the workers they would be retrenched unless they resigned with the company as contractors, the court said this coercion was irrelevant as it “did not alter the meaning and effect of the contract”.

“The employment relationship with which the common law is concerned must be a legal relationship,” the judges said.

“It is not a social or psychological concept like friendship.”

In taking this stance, the ruling returns power to businesses following several Federal Court decisions, along with decisions from the Fair Work Commission (FWC), that have backed the rights of workers in situations where the realities on the ground better reflect the nature of the work being done than the contract signed by the worker.

Recent rulings have favoured workers

The latest ruling comes amid compounding legislative dissent by the courts and Fair Work around the gig economy platform model that designates workers as independent contractors.

The FWC ruled in May in favour of former Deliveroo rider Diego Franco, finding that he had been unfairly dismissed by the company in 2020 as the work he was undertaking more closely “resembled that of an employee”.

However, Deliveroo launched a challenge to this decision in the Federal Court last year that is yet to be resolved and could be impacted by the High Court’s ruling.

In August a group of Uber drivers began legal action in the Federal Court in a case to prove they and other gig economy drivers are entitled to protections as employees.

States and companies themselves are also making changes to offer better protections for gig workers.

In January Victoria released draft standards that require pay transparency measures and an independent review process for gig economy platforms.

That same month the FWC propelled food delivery company Menulog toward its stated goal of transforming its fleet from contractors to employees by ruling food delivery employees should be covered by the same pay contract as employee delivery truck drivers.

Less risk in contracting

Innes Willox, chief executive of Australian Industry Group (Ai Group) said the High Court decision will increase business certainty and will be “good for jobs” by giving companies more flexibility when hiring.

“The decision will provide more certainty to businesses which have been faced with an increase in arguments that people engaged as independent contractors have been misclassified and are entitled to the benefits of those employed as employees,” Willox said.

Andrew Stewart, law professor at the University of Adelaide, agreed, but told the Australian Financial Review that the ruling “widened a loophole” that made it less risky for businesses operating in Australia to bring on workers under arrangements that are contracting in name, but closer to employment in practice.

“The High Court has just massively reduced that risk… as long as you get your contracts right it doesn’t matter that what actually happens is very different from the contract,” he said.

Michael Kaine, national secretary of the TWU said the ruling reflected “blackletter law” applied to “a working world that has moved on”.

The ruling means that if a contract is drafted correctly, businesses can potentially avoid minimum award pay and conditions, workers’ compensation, superannuation, redundancy and other statutory protections.

The TWU has been calling for a federal regulatory body that emulates regulation currently being rolled out in NSW and Victoria that set enforceable minimum standards for workers since seven delivery workers were killed while on the job in 2020.

“The fact that these cases even reach the High Court shows how difficult it is to apply our ancient laws to the present day gig economy,” Kaine said.