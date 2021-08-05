Major employers have recorded a significant industrial relations victory after the High Court overturned a significant ruling on casual work.

The High Court on Wednesday upheld an appeal which said a casual mining worker was not eligible for entitlements like annual leave or backpay.

That original ruling raised serious questions about whether Australian employers would need to pay billions of dollars in backpay to casual workers.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Major employers have secured an industrial relations victory after the High Court overturned a ruling which critics feared would compel businesses to provide billions of dollars in backpay to casual workers.

The Australian Financial Review reports the High Court on Wednesday unanimously sided with labour hire firm WorkPac, which had appealed a prior Federal Court decision in favour of casual mining worker Robert Rossato.

In that case, Rossato’s representatives successfully argued the nature of his employment, which included successive contracts and rosters compiled up to a year in advance, made him a permanent worker eligible for entitlements like annual leave and had rights to backpay.

The decision set a considerable precedent, and suggested that other casual employers on with long-running and predictable hours could push for backpay, too.

The estimated cost of those claims would near $39 billion nationally, with employers shouldering the potential burden.

The decision also opened the door for some casuals to claim further entitlements while also claiming the elevated hourly rates often associated with casual work.

The ruling influenced elements of the federal government’s 2021 industrial relations reforms, which slotted a definition of casual work into the Fair Work Act.

Wednesdays’s ruling further tilted the balance back to employers, with the High Court effectively arguing that a casual contract is a casual contract, whether the precise circumstances of the work change or not.

The fact Rossato’s rosters were set far in advance was not enough to suggest he was a permanent worker eligible for further entitlements, Chief Justice Susan Kiefel said.

A “firm advance commitment to continuing work beyond the completion of the particular assignment” was “absent” in the relationship between Rossato and WorkPac, she added.

Legal experts say the latest ruling and its deference to contracts could have wide-reaching implications in further battles between employees and employers over the precise nature of their work, including disputes between delivery riders and app-based delivery platforms.

Industrial Relations Minister Michaelia Cash said the decision cleared up “confusion” around casual work and its entitelemtns, while Labor’s industrial relations spokesperson Tony Burke vowed to “overturn the government’s scheme, ending the rorts and restoring rights to workers.”