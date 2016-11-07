Apple's €850 million data centre is going to be fast-tracked through Irish courts

Ciaran Cannon Apple supporters in Athenry.

A review of Apple’s €850 million Irish data centre will be fast-tracked, an Irish court ruled on Monday.

Apple’s west Ireland data centre was facing an 18 month delay after three Irish residents — Allan Daly, Sinead Fitzpatrick, and Brian McDonagh — appealed against a local planning body who gave the development the green light in August.

Apple asked the High Court to fast-track the legal challenge brought about by the three individuals. The High Court agreed on Monday and has pledged to put the dispute on the “commercial list,” meaning it is likely to be resolved within six months.

Local politician Ciaran Cannon wrote on the Athenry for Apple Facebook group: “Very good news from the High Court just now. The Fitzpatrick/Daly proceedings have been admitted to the Commercial Court list. This means that the hearing must be concluded within 6 months, rather than the 18 months for a normal Judicial Review case. Their case will now be be heard on the 21st of March. The application to admit the third objector, McDonagh, to the same list will be heard next Monday.”

The court’s decision came a day after thousands of people marched through the streets of Athenry to show their support for the data centre. They believe it will provide crucial jobs for the area and boost the local economy.

Apple wants to build eight data halls on a 500-acre site in Derrydonnell Forest, which is owned by state-sponsored forestry firm Coillte, and situated roughly three miles from Athenry.

Apple first announced the data centre in February 2015, saying at the time that it will build a similar facility in Denmark, which is already well underway.

Apple wants to use the centres to store European user data and to help power online services, including the iTunes Store, the App Store, iMessage, Maps, and Siri for customers across Europe, according to a press release.

