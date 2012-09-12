Scientists Are Even More Certain That The Higgs Boson Is Real

CERN accelerator.

In early July, scientists at the European centre for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced, with 99.99997 per cent certainty, that they had found a Higgs boson, or “God particle.”The discovery of the subatomic particle, which explains why everything has mass, is monumental because it confirms that the Universe works how scientists think it does.



The finding was hailed as the biggest scientific discovery of the century.

Now the results are even more certain after passing peer review from two group whose papers (see here and here) were published in the European journal Physics Letter B on Monday, the AFP reports. This means that other scientists looked critically at how researchers did the experiments to see if the data backed up their conclusions.

More tests still need to be conducted to determine whether the elusive particle is really a Higgs, but this is a crucial step forward in validating its existence.

