The legendary creator of 'Metal Gear Solid' responds to its controversial sequel

When the newest entry in the iconic “Metal Gear” franchise was revealed in late August, most fans were pretty upset with the formulaic direction the typically-eccentric series was headed.

The trailer has a whopping 107,000 dislikes on YouTube, compared to just 20,000 likes.

In stark contrast to the series’ typically strange cast of characters and self-aware sense of humour, “Metal Gear Survive” looks to be a pretty standard multiplayer zombie action game with the “Metal Gear” name slapped onto it.

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that this is the first “Metal Gear” to be developed after its main auteur, Hideo Kojima, left Konami in a very public, dramatic fashion. Seriously, the whole situation is very complicated.

Kojima finally broke his silence on “Metal Gear Survive” at a press event at Tokyo Game Show, and it sounds like he’s ready to distance himself from it as much as possible.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“That’s nothing to do with me,” he said, according to IGN. “The ‘Metal Gear’ games are about political fiction and espionage. Where do zombies fit in with that?”

To its credit, Konami has said it will not be charging a full $60 for “Metal Gear Survive.” Instead, it will function as more of a small, bite-sized, spin-off experience.

Kojima Productions Norman Reedus in the first trailer for ‘Death Stranding,’ Hideo Kojima’s forthcoming game.

Kojima was at Tokyo Game Show primarily to discuss his new game, “Death Stranding,” which stars Norman Reedus of “The Walking Dead.” It’s still in very early development, so not much is known about it yet.

If anything, its first (very surreal) trailer proves the secret sauce that makes “Metal Gear” so unique is intimately tied to the creative vision of Kojima, and not the “Metal Gear” name itself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.