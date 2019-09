is reporting Hideki Irabu, a former NY Yankee pitcher was found dead in his California home yesterday.



From the AP:

The body of Irabu, 42, was found at 4:25 p.m. PDT Wednesday, county sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Arriaga said.

“He was found dead by an apparent suicide,” he said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

