How To Hide Your LinkedIn Profile From Google

Linkedin is the top social network for professionals. However, there are some downsides to creating a profile. Every job that you have may not be that great and you could run the risk of attracting a bad reference.

Fortunately, Linkedin has an option to hide your profile from search engines. As a fair warning, this could take several weeks for your profile to become completely invisible.

Here’s how you do it.

Go to your profile’s home page. At the top, click on profile and then Edit Profile on the drop down menu.

Here’s the customisation menu for your profile. Click the Edit option located below your picture.





This is the main menu for adjusting how you appear in search results. Scroll over to the right and click on Customise Your Public Profile URL.

This menu will appear. The URL will typically contain your full name, so type in a custom link. Employers will be searching for your name so this will make it harder to show up in search results.

Now, scroll down to Customise Your Profile. Click make my public profile visible to no one. Once you do that, you’ll be completely invisible in Google as well as Bing. It will also make it impossible for non-Linkedin members to locate you.









