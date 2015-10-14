How to stop memories of your ex from showing up in your Facebook feed

There’s some good news for those who don’t want to be tortured with old photos of an ex popping up in their News Feeds.

Facebook has introduced a new settings that allows you to filter out specific people and dates from On This Day, a feature that automatically shows you old Facebook posts from years past.

So if there are people or posts from certain dates that you don’t want to see your News Feed, you can now prevent them from being shown to you ever again.

“Memories include things like your posts and others’ posts you’re tagged in, major life events and when you became friends with someone on Facebook,” the company writes. “Use these filters to help make sure we show you memories from On This Day in a way that’s meaningful for you.”

To access the filters, click preferences from your On This Day page. You should see this page:

Timehop, an app that works similarly to On This Day by showing your posts on social media from years past, has a similar customisation to help avoid potentially painful memories on Valentine’s Day.

