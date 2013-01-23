The Newsstand App On Your iPhone Isn't So Useless Anymore

The Newsstand app on your iPhone or iPad typically goes unused unless you have a lot of news apps and magazines designed specifically for it.



But if you’re an organisation freak or just want to utilise the empty space, try this neat trick to fill up your Newsstand app with more than just magazines and newspapers.

We first spotted the hack on iDB.

Start by placing your Newsstand app on the second page of your iPhone. Next, put the apps you want to move into Newsstand on the third page.

Once that is set up, press and hold the home button while simultaneously pressing the app you want to move. You’ll know you did this correctly when the apps start to wiggle.

Finally, move the apps into the newsstand.

We couldn’t get it on the first try, but after a couple of times we were able to get it right. Practice makes perfect.

Watch this video for a step-by-step guide:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

