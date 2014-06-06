The Man Leaving Cash All Over Major Cities May Have Just Been Identified

The mystery millionaire man behind the @HiddenCash Twitter feed who has been leaving loads of cash for people to find has reportedly been identified as Jason Buzi.

A few weeks ago, news broke that someone was planting money all over San Francisco, using the Twitter feed @HiddenCash to give the locations of the upcoming drops. The phenomenon soon spread to San Jose, California, Los Angeles, and even to New York.

LinkedIn Jason Buzi

The man told local news station KTVU that he “is just doing this as a social experiment for good, that he wants to give back.” He has a friend who is helping him do the drops, since it’s a pretty big undertaking.

But other than the fact that he made his millions in real estate, nobody knew anything about the mystery do-gooder.

Until now, apparently.

The TV show “Inside Edition” thinks it’s cracked the case. In a clip that airs tonight, the show’s Jim Moret got on the phone with someone claiming to be the man behind @HiddenCash, and asked him if he’s Jason Buzi. When asked if he’s Buzi, the mystery man said no.

However, “Listening closely to his voice and comparing it to the voice of Jason Buzi which we found on a real estate podcast, they sure do sound the same.”

Check out the podcast for yourself and compare it to Buzi’s voice below:

That bit of evidence isn’t very conclusive, of course, so take it with a grain of salt. But there’s other evidence out there that seems to point to Buzi as being the guy.

For one, Buzi ran CashTomato.com, a video website that was similar to YouTube, that gave away cash prizes every week. And even gave money to people who simply signed up for the site.

He also hid tomatoes all over San Francisco and New York, that people would have to find in exchange for money. But it caused people to riot and was eventually shut down.

That lines up with his explanation for wanting to remain anonymous.

“There are a few reasons I would like to keep my privacy,” the man behind @HiddenCash told SFGate. “One, some people close to me wouldn’t like that I am giving money away. Two, I enjoy having my privacy. Three, (I) had some publicity before and nothing good ever resulted from it.“

But wait, there’s more.

As SFist points out:

Buzi’s LinkedIn profile is strikingly similar to the @HiddenCash M.O. as well: “In addition to real estate investing, Jason Buzi tries to be involved in the community and give back to those less fortunate. He has volunteered in East Palo Alto as a mentor and is an active donor to the East Palo Alto Kids Foundation. He is currently working with refugee families through the International Rescue Committee.”

Regardless of whether Buzi is the man behind @HiddenCash, or whether it’s someone else, one thing is certain: things don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. He said that he plans to continue hiding money “with no end in sight.”

And there’s already at least one copycat money dropper in the U.K., San Antonio, Chicago,

And based on a comment left on a Business Insider story claiming to be from the guy behind @HiddenCash, more U.S. cities are coming soon:

We’ve reached out to Jason Buzi and will update this story if we hear back.

