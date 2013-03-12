Apple Removes App That Let You Hide Its Default Apps From Your Home Screen

Photo: Screenshot

One of our biggest gripes with the iPhone is that it doesn’t let you get rid of built-in apps that you don’t want. That’s where HiddenApps comes in; it lets you hide Apple’s apps from your home screen so you don’t have to store them in an unsightly “junk” folder.



HiddenApps also lets you hide iAds that are displayed in some apps.

Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t like developers to noodle around with these kind of settings, so it will likely yank HiddenApps soon. You’ll want to download HiddenApps ASAP. It’ll still work after Apple removes the app, but you won’t be able to get it back if you delete it.

UPDATE: Well, it was fun while it lasted. As expected, Apple has pulled HiddenApps from the App Store. We hope you were able to get it.

