Hedge Funder Buddy Fletcher Is Selling His Connecticut 'Castle' For $US8.85 Million

Hedge fund manager Alphonse “Buddy” Fletcher, Jr., who was featured in the book “Stock Market Wizards,” is selling his Connecticut “castle”for $US8.85 million,

Curbed reports.

Fletcher purchased the 17-room Cornwall, Connecticut estate for $US5.9 million, according to Vanity Fair article.

He’s had some legal issues lately.

His namesake hedge fund firm, Fletcher Asset Management, is being sued by trustees of three Louisiana public pension plans over $US145 million redemption requests, according to the Vanity Fair piece. What’s more is his flagship fund filed for bankruptcy protection last summer.

Fletcher has a history of lawsuits.

He sued his former employer Kidder Peabody for racial discrimination. That suit was dismissed, but he won $US1.3 million in arbitration, the Vanity Fair report said. He also filed a racial discrimination suit against the board of Upper West Side co-op The Dakota.

All that aside, his Connecticut home looks like something out of a fairy tale and we’re going to take a tour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.