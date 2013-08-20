Hedge Funder Buddy Fletcher Is Selling His Connecticut 'Castle' For $US8.85 Million

Julia La Roche
Connecticut Hidden Valley Castle compound viewvia Curbed

Hedge fund manager Alphonse “Buddy” Fletcher, Jr., who was featured in the book “Stock Market Wizards,” is selling his Connecticut “castle”for $US8.85 million,
Curbed reports.
Fletcher purchased the 17-room Cornwall, Connecticut estate for $US5.9 million, according to Vanity Fair article.

He’s had some legal issues lately.

His namesake hedge fund firm, Fletcher Asset Management, is being sued by trustees of three Louisiana public pension plans over $US145 million redemption requests, according to the Vanity Fair piece. What’s more is his flagship fund filed for bankruptcy protection last summer.

Fletcher has a history of lawsuits.

He sued his former employer Kidder Peabody for racial discrimination. That suit was dismissed, but he won $US1.3 million in arbitration, the Vanity Fair report said. He also filed a racial discrimination suit against the board of Upper West Side co-op The Dakota.

All that aside, his Connecticut home looks like something out of a fairy tale and we’re going to take a tour.

The Hidden Valley Estate was built in the 1920s. The home was designed by architect Edward Dean.

The original owners, a doctor and a New York socialite, considered the home to be a chateau. Locals, however, called it a 'castle.'

The home is secluded by a one-mile private drive.

The storybook-like residence sits on 275.5 acres of land.

The estate features ponds.

It also has brooks and streams and waterfalls.

And there are expansive meadows.

There are also gardens.

And plenty of terrace and outdoor space to soak in the countryside.

The estate also has a guest house.

There's also a barn/stable and an 18-car garage with an apartment located above.

The interior of the home features 8,412 square feet of living space.

There are high ceilings and nine fireplaces.

The dining room...

The master bedroom...

There are seven bedrooms.

There are seven bathrooms and three half baths. There's also a sauna.

There's also an outdoor swimming pool.

Now let's take another house tour...

