10 style details you might have missed during the Inauguration Concert

Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images The Biden family dressed up for the Inauguration concert.

A virtual concert took place on Wednesday night to celebrate Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The Biden family dressed up to watch the event from the White House.

The night was filled with fun style moments you might have missed.

President Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony was filled with symbolic style moments, but the incredible fashion didn’t stop there.

On Wednesday evening, the Biden family, Vice President Kamala Harris, and celebrities including Katy Perry dressed up for the “Celebrating America” virtual concert. From Jill Biden’s evening dress to Maisy Biden’s sneakers, the event was filled with style details many might have missed.

Jill Biden’s dress was hand-embroidered with flowers from every US state and territory.

Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images Jill Biden wore a design from Gabriela Hearst.

For the concert, Biden wore an ivory outfit from Uruguayan-American designer Gabriela Hearst.

Hearst shared on Instagram that each flower took between two to four hours to embroider, and the Delaware flower was placed near Jill’s heart to represent her home state.

“The message of Unity is the main inspiration for the creation of the Ensemble,” Hearst wrote in her caption. “Unity makes strength and it is needed for the road ahead. The blooming symbol to represent this message are the federal flowers from every state and territory of the United States of America.”

Jill’s matching coat was lined with a Benjamin Franklin quote.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Jill’s coat featured an homage to her career as an educator.

In the same Instagram post, Hearst revealed that the quote represents Biden’s role as an educator.

“Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn,” the quote reads.

Kamala Harris wore a sequin cocktail dress underneath her floor-length overcoat.

Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images Kamala Harris changed into a Sergio Hudson look for the Inauguration Concert.

Harris didn’t take her coat off during the concert, so it was difficult to see the sequin cocktail dress she was wearing underneath.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the designer, Sergio Hudson, said he wanted to create a tailored look for the vice president that had a touch of glamour.

“We kept the silhouette very structured and tailored, because that’s who the vice president is,” Hudson said. “But the liquid sequins give her glamour and shine because her influence and the way she’s broken barriers is a light for so many of us. She shines so we can all shine.”

Maisy Biden wore another pair of Nike sneakers with a $US1,575 Rodarte gown.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Maisy Biden wore a pair of high-top Nike sneakers to the concert.

At the inauguration, Maisy wore a navy pantsuit and turtleneck with a pair of Air Jordan 1 Mid “Sisterhood” sneakers.

For the concert, the president’s granddaughter changed into a pink $US1,575 Rodarte heart-print gown designed with ruffled sleeves. She also wore a pair of black-and-white Nike high-tops that were similar to the sneakers she wore earlier in the day.

Finnegan and Natalie Biden wore dresses from the same American designer Jill Biden wore earlier in the day.

Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images Finnegan and Natalie both wore sequins to the inaugural concert.

The president’s granddaughters followed Jill’s lead by wearing Markarian looks to the concert.

Naomi Biden’s outfit was actually a jumpsuit.

Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images Naomi chose the more comfortable route by wearing a jumpsuit.

From far away, Naomi’s outfit might have seemed like a dress, but thanks to a more close-up photo shared on her Instagram, it looks like it’s actually a wide-leg jumpsuit with pockets that was designed by Valentino.

Ashley Biden changed into a tuxedo by Ralph Lauren, which is the same designer her dad wore for the inauguration.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Ashley’s look might have been paying homage to her dad.

The president's daughter looked fabulous in an open blazer that she paired with a white blouse, straight-leg pants, and an undone tie. She accessorized the tux with black pumps and a matching face mask.



Katy Perry paid tribute to the American flag while performing her hit song “Firework.”

Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images Katy Perry performed on the National Mall in a Thom Browne look.

Perry wore a custom Thom Browne white cashmere coat with navy buttons going down the sleeves, as well as a silk corset with a matching floor-length skirt adorned with red buttons.

As Insider’s Anneta Konstantinides reported, the combination of red, white, and blue was not only an homage to the American flag but could have been a symbol of unity since red is the colour of the Republican party, while blue represents the Democrat party.

Perry also chose to wear custom earrings from an American jeweller.

@katyperry/Instagram Perry’s diamond heart earrings were custom-made for her by an American jeweller.

According to a press release shared with Insider, Perry hand-selected Rahaminov Diamonds to create the one-of-a-kind, 18K white gold and diamond earrings.

Kerry Washington paid tribute to Biden and Harris with her manicure.

@kerrywashington/Instagram Kerry Washington showed off her outfit and manicure on Instagram.

To take part in the “Celebrating America” special, Washington had her ring fingers painted with the Biden-Harris campaign logo. She showed off the manicure on Instagram.

Washington took it one step further by wearing a checkered jacket and pants by Black designer Autumn Adeigbo. The brand is known for sustainable fashion made in New York City by female-owned production facilities.

