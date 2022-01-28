The hidden stories behind 10 royal engagement rings

Princess Diana’s engagement ring is one of the most famous pieces of jewelry in the world.

Princess Diana chose the ring herself from a Garrard’s catalog, meaning that anyone technically could have bought the same ring.

According to Vogue, the royal family didn’t approve of this and didn’t want commoners having the same access to jewels fit for royals. At the time of its original purchase in 1981, the ring was estimated to cost about $US36,000 ($AU51,384). Today, however, the ring is priceless.

It features a 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds.

However, the ring has ties to royalty even beyond Diana, Insider previously noted. The sapphire-and-diamond combination was inspired by one of Queen Victoria’s brooches, which had also been designed by Garrard, the jeweler wrote on its website. Prince Albert gave Queen Victoria the brooch on their wedding day in 1840.