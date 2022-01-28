The hidden stories behind 10 royal engagement rings

- Royal engagement rings are often backed by history and symbolism.
- Princess Diana chose her ring, which had been inspired by another piece of royal jewelry, from a catalog.
- Other royals chose engagement rings that included the colors of their respective country’s flag.
The diamonds themselves date back to the end of the Romanov dynasty, when the tiara was gifted to Princess Alice by Tsar Nicholas II and Tsarina Alexandra of Russia.
According to Vogue, the royal family didn’t approve of this and didn’t want commoners having the same access to jewels fit for royals. At the time of its original purchase in 1981, the ring was estimated to cost about $US36,000 ($AU51,384). Today, however, the ring is priceless.
It features a 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds.
However, the ring has ties to royalty even beyond Diana, Insider previously noted. The sapphire-and-diamond combination was inspired by one of Queen Victoria’s brooches, which had also been designed by Garrard, the jeweler wrote on its website. Prince Albert gave Queen Victoria the brooch on their wedding day in 1840.
Prince William proposed to Middleton with the family heirloom in 2010. The royal has continued to wear it ever since.
The other two diamonds are from Princess Diana’s jewelry collection, according to Town & Country. The ring also appeared to be redesigned after Prince Harry proposed, with the simple gold band being swapped for a thin micro-pavé band.
When Prince Andrew proposed to Ferguson in 1986, he gave her an engagement ring featuring a large oval ruby, to match the dutchess’ red hair, set in 10 drop diamonds on a yellow and white gold band. The couple later divorced in 1996.
The actress was going to wear a fake diamond ring for her role in the movie, but when Rainier heard this, he offered to buy her a real one instead, according to Brides. This second ring, also designed by Cartier, featured a massive 10.5-carat diamond.
The New York Post reported that, while in the US, Rainier had noticed that Kelly’s famous friends had a “predilection for large, flashy diamonds.” According to the article, Kelly’s parents confirmed this, convincing Rainier to go bigger.