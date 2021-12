22 secrets about Disneyland’s most famous attractions

Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln had one of the most advanced animatronics ever in 1964.

Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln was originally designed for the 1964 New York World’s Fair , where countries from around the world can display their latest achievements in a variety of segments including science, industry, and culture.

The audio-animatronic President Abraham Lincoln was one of the most advanced figures ever created at the time, and the former president was actually a personal favorite of Walt Disney.