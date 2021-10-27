I spent 5 nights on Cunard’s luxury Queen Elizabeth cruise ship. Here are all the hidden references to royalty I discovered on board.

As a journalist who covers the British royals, I was intrigued that the ship is named after Queen Elizabeth.
The Queen Elizabeth, launched in 2010, is the third Cunard ship to take the name, according to its website. The original RMS Queen Elizabeth was in service from 1939 until 1968, and the Queen Elizabeth 2 was launched in 1969 and retired in 2008.
Queen Elizabeth II was at all three naming ceremonies, the website states.
The Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and Princess Diana all visited Cunard ships over the years. Elizabeth II made history by traveling on the Queen Elizabeth 2 in 1990, marking the first time a reigning monarch had sailed on a passenger ship operating a commercial voyage, according to Cunard.
My $US856 ($AU1,142) inside stateroom had several references to royalty.
My room had a king-sized bed, a TV, a tea and coffee station, a mini-fridge, a desk, and two sets of drawers. It also had several hidden references to royalty, including in the Cunard logo.
The pillows had the Cunard logo on them, which features a a lion rampant, a crown, and laurel leaves.
The lion rampant was chosen “because of its association with the Royal Standards of English and Scottish Monarchs,” Cunard historian and the cruise line’s former PR manager, Michael Gallagher, previously told Insider.
The Royal Standard is a traditional banner with the royal coat of arms, usually flown in the presence of royalty, according to the royal family website.
Gallagher said the lion rampant was also considered to be the king of beasts, “which fitted with Cunard’s Atlantic supremacy.”
The logo can be spotted all over the ship, from restaurant menus to deck chairs.
After seeing the logo on the pillows, I couldn’t help but notice it everywhere I turned.
It was on a pair of complimentary slippers and bathrobe left for me in my stateroom, and also featured on menus, deck chairs, and the ship’s stationery.
The Quercus hand soap, body lotion, and shampoo that were in my bathroom had the royal stamp of approval.
Quercus manufacturer Penhaligon’s has a Royal Warrant, something which is provided to companies that provide goods or services to the Queen, the late Duke of Edinburgh, or Prince Charles, according to the official Royal Warrant website.
The Hildon bottle of water I ordered from room service also has a Royal Warrant.
Hildon water was also served in the ship’s restaurant and bar areas.
Even the Godiva chocolate placed on my bed every night had a connection to royalty.
Godiva chocolate has a special connection to the Belgian royals. In 1968, it was given a Royal Warrant, making it the official chocolatier to the Royal Court of Belgium, according to its website.
I got to enjoy one of the royal family’s favorite pastimes, afternoon tea.
The Lido buffet restaurant offered afternoon tea every day between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. during my voyage.