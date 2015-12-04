16 intriguing world flags and their hidden meanings

Our national flags are a part of our identities, but what else do we know beyond recognising their shapes and colours?

From Austria’s legendary blood-splattered tunic to North Korea’s flag of purity and friendship, here are the hidden meanings behind 16 flags from around the world.

NOW WATCH: Here are the biggest misconceptions Americans have about the US



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.