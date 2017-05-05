16 keyboard shortcuts only Mac power users know about

There are a ton of hidden keyboard shortcuts in MacBooks and Mac computers. Here are the best and most useful ones that only power users know about.
Volume:
1. Turn up or down the volume in 1/4 increments: press and hold “Option,” “Shift,” and either “Volume Control” key.
In the “Finder” application:
2. Jump to the “Applications” folder: “Command,” “Shift,” and “A.”
3. Jump to the “Desktop” folder: “Command,” “Shift,” and “D.”
4. Jump to the “Utilities” folder: “Command,” “Shift,” and “U.”
5. Jump to the “Home” folder: “Command,” “Shift,” and “H.”
In the browser:
6. Define the word under your mouse cursor: “Command,” “Control,” and “D”
7. Jump to the browser address bar: “Command” and “L”
Miscellaneous:
8. Hide every window and see your Desktop: “Command” and “F3.”
9. Close the window you’re on: “Command” and “W”
10. Close every window in an open app: “Command,” “Option,” and “W”
11. Switch between open apps: “Command” and “Tab”
12. Open “Spotlight Search” to find anything on your Mac: “Command” and “Space”
13. Take a screenshot of your entire screen: “Command,” “Shift,” and “3”
14. Take a screenshot of a specific area: “Command,” “Shift,” and “4” — then click and drag over the area you want to screenshot.
15. Force quit apps that aren’t responding: “Command,” “Option,” and “Esc”
16. Empty the Trash immediately: “Command,” “Option,” “Shift,” and “Delete”
