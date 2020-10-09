It takes the average person one minute to find the hidden jack-o'-lantern in this Halloween-themed puzzle. See how quickly you can spot it.

Courtesy of 247 Blinds There’s a hidden jack-o’-lantern in this puzzle.

247 Blinds designed a puzzle that challengers readers to find a jack-o’-lantern in a sea of pumpkins and fall leaves.

It takes an average of one minute to find the jack-o’-lantern, although the retailer said one person spotted it in 54 seconds.

How quickly can you solve this brainteaser?

Halloween may look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so one company turned an All Hallows’ Eve tradition into a virtual game.

To help get you in the spooky spirit, 247 Blinds is challenging readers to find a hidden jack-o’-lantern in a sea of pumpkins and fall leaves. The blinds retailer said it takes the average person one minute to solve the puzzle, but the fastest time to find the carved pumpkin is 54 seconds.

Do you think you can beat that time? Give it a shot below:

Courtesy of 247 Blinds Where is the jack-o’-lantern?

Can you find the pumpkin?

Look closely, and you might be able to find it.

Still can’t find it?

Do you need a hint?

The pumpkin is located at the bottom of the image and has a smile on its face.

Keep scrolling to find the answer.

Courtesy of 247 Blinds The jack-o’-lantern is circled in white.

The jack-o’-lantern was hiding at the bottom of the pumpkin patch.

If you’re looking for even more ways to light up your socially distanced Halloween, consider turning your jack-o’-lanterns into works of art.

