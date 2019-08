There’s a feature on your iPhone that tracks your frequent locations on a map and logs the times you arrived and departed. Here’s how to access it and turn it off, in case this freaks you out.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.