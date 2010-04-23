Hidden In The PPI Data Was The Largest Food Price Spike In 26 Years

Vincent Fernando, CFA

Food prices are volatile, but this move can’t be ignored given its historical significance:

Econompic:

Excluding often-volatile food and energy prices, the core PPI increased 0.1% in March and is up 0.9% compared with a year earlier. The big story in the March PPI was wholesale food prices, which rose 2.4%, matching the biggest gain in 26 years. Prices of fresh and dried vegetables soared 49.3%, the most in 16 years.

The PPI breakdown courtesy of Econompic below.

Chart

