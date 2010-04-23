Hidden In The PPI Data Was The Largest Food Price Spike In 26 Years

Food prices are volatile, but this move can’t be ignored given its historical significance:



Econompic:

Excluding often-volatile food and energy prices, the core PPI increased 0.1% in March and is up 0.9% compared with a year earlier. The big story in the March PPI was wholesale food prices, which rose 2.4%, matching the biggest gain in 26 years. Prices of fresh and dried vegetables soared 49.3%, the most in 16 years.

The PPI breakdown courtesy of Econompic below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.