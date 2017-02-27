People are still making an embarrassing movie gaffe at the Oscars

The INSIDER Summary

• People editor in chief Jess Cagle accidentally made a mention to “Hidden Fences,” a non-existent movie at the Oscars.

• “Hidden Fences” is a mashup of two best picture nominees “Hidden Figures” and “Fences.”

• The slipup first occurred earlier this year at the Golden Globes.

It’s the gaffe that just won’t go away.

While covering the red carpet for the Academy Awards, People editor in chief Jess Cagle referred to a non-existent movie called “Hidden Fences,” a mix of this year’s Best Picture nominees “Hidden Figures” and “Fences.”

“You happen to have these extraordinary movies like ‘Hidden Fences’ and ‘Moonlight’ all coming out this year,” Cagle started to say.

He then immediately corrected himself, but Twitter still had a field day with it:

you know his internal monologue was like “don’t say HIDDEN FENCES don’t say HIDDEN FENCES don’t say HIDDEN FENCES” *says HIDDEN FENCES*

— alexander smith (@alexqsmith) February 27, 2017

People get mad when someone says “Hidden Fences” but in their defence sometimes I say La La Hacksaw

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 27, 2017

#HiddenFences— Fantastic performance from Frederick Douglass. Great actor who is getting noticed more and more I noticed. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3orSE7HHxB

— Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) February 27, 2017

The first slipup happened during the Golden Globes, when Jenna Bush Hager uttered the name. The mistake was repeated again by Michael Keaton later that night.

We’re still not sure what “Hidden Fences” is, but we look forward to seeing it whenever it comes out in theatres.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.