Michael Keaton totally butchered the name of a movie while announcing a Golden Globes winner

Jacob Shamsian
Michael keaton nbc golden globesNBC

• Michael Keaton said Viola Davis won a Golden Globe for “Hidden Fences.”
• The movie is “Fences.” “Hidden Figures” is another film with a mostly black cast.

• He’s not the only one to make a similar mistake.

While announcing the winner for best supporting actress in a movie during Sunday night’s Golden Globes, Michael Keaton flubbed the name of the film.

He said Viola Davis won for the movie “Hidden Fences.”

The name of the movie she’s in is titled “Fences.”

“Hidden Figures” is the title of a different movie that’s running the awards circuit, also with a predominately black cast.

Keaton isn’t the only one to make this kind of mistake. An NBC red carpet reporter said that Pharrell Williams, who’s nominated for composing the score of “Hidden Figures,” is nominated for the non-existent movie “Hidden Fences.”

#HiddenFences has since started trending on Twitter, where people mocked Keaton’s mistake.

