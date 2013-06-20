15 Hidden iOS 7 Features Apple Didn't Tell You About

Apple r



ecently unveiled its latest mobile operating system for iPhones and iPads called iOS 7. The operating system has a brand new look and several new features, but Apple didn’t have time to go over all the changes during its big presentation last week.

So what didn’t Apple tell us about iOS 7? We’ve been using the beta version of the software for a few days now and uncovered a few lesser-known features.

Here’s what you can look forward to.

When you set the timer in the clock app, the countdown appears on your lock screen. It'll also show much time you have left on your alarm if you hit the snooze. The App Store now has a wish list. This is perfect for situations when you don't want to purchase an app right away but want to remember it. The iCloud keychain was mentioned briefly during Apple's keynote. The feature stores and encrypts your passwords and credit card information. iCloud keychains then syncs this data across all your devices. You'll never forget a password again. Passbook, which stores virtual coupons and tickets, has been improved drastically. Now users can add cards to the app by scanning a QR code. When shooting a video, you can now pinch to zoom. Apple has added more accessibility features, making it easier to navigate the software. Now you can make text easier to read. Wallpapers are now dynamic. This means you can set a panoramic photo as a background and move the device to see the whole picture. Here's a video of the wallpaper feature: iOS 7's icons subtly move too. If the motion is too much, you can turn it off in the settings menu. When dialling a number, users can see their background as they press numbers. iOS 7 uses a new type of multitasking, which allows apps to run in the background. You can control which apps you want to run in the background in the settings menu. There are rumours that Apple will allow users to hide its built-in apps in case you don't want them cluttering up your home screen. There are also rumours that users will be able to create a folder within a folder. Some new gestures include the ability to pinch closed a folder and support for corner-swiping. Want to see more of iOS 7? Click here for a full screenshot tour >

