Check Out These 11 Awesome Hidden Features Of Google

Google is great. That’s not a secret.

But the search giant can do more than you think.

For example, did you know you could make your Google Translator beatbox in German? How about give you an easier way to track packages?

These totally cool hidden features of Google just make us love it more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.