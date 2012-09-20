Check Out These 10 Hidden Features In Apple's New Mobile Operating System

Photo: cass via Flickr
iOS 6, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system, reportedly goes live at 1 PM EST today.In light of that, here are 10 features that were a little less than publicized.
You'll only have to enter your password once per 'session.' Download a bunch of apps at a time and only enter your password once.
Instead of downloading a new app and immediately being taken to your home screen to monitor the app's download progress, you stay active inside of the App Store.
Instead of navigating through several menus to access it, Bluetooth settings appear right at the front of the Settings app.
