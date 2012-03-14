Here Are The Best Facebook Features You've Been Missing Out On

Photo: Facebook and Laughing Squid via Flickr

If you’re not one of the Facebook power users who are busy blowing up your friends’ news feeds with photos of last nights activities and links to funny YouTube videos, then you may have missed some of the features that have been added to Facebook recently. As you get used to the new Timeline layout, it may also be helpful to familiarise yourself with some aspects of the new interface.



Even if you check your news feed daily, you still may have missed these.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.