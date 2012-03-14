Here Are The Best Facebook Features You've Been Missing Out On

Photo: Facebook and Laughing Squid via Flickr
If you’re not one of the Facebook power users who are busy blowing up your friends’ news feeds with photos of last nights activities and links to funny YouTube videos, then you may have missed some of the features that have been added to Facebook recently. As you get used to the new Timeline layout, it may also be helpful to familiarise yourself with some aspects of the new interface.
Even if you check your news feed daily, you still may have missed these.
You can sort your Facebook friends by using the Facebook Lists feature. This way you can easily keep tabs on what your friends, coworkers, and family members are doing.
You can download apps like Foodspotting, Pose, and Pinterest for Timeline that are seamlessly integrated into your page and organise some of the most popular forms of sharing you are doing already.
Check your Friendship Page between you and a friend. Friendship pages are a visual timeline of the posts, photos you two have taken together, things you both like, and events you both have attended. To see your friends' friendship page go to your friend's Timeline > click the down arrow next to the Message button on their page > See Friendship.
You can prevent tagged posts from automatically displaying on your timeline. To do this click the down arrow in your Admin Panel > Privacy Panel > How Tags Work > Edit Settings > choose your settings.
Facebook messages are an easy way to stay on top of your emails, chats, and texts. People using traditional email can also message you at your Facebook email address and the messages will go to your messages list. To claim your email go to Messages > claim your Facebook email.
You can activate Facebook text messaging so that you and your friends can message each other even when you are not at your computers. To activate text messages, go to Messages > Turn on Text Messaging > Activate Text Messaging.
Once you have activated text messaging on your Facebook account you will also be able to message your friends on Facebook from your phone. You can do this by sending a text to 32665 (FBOOK) and in the body of the message write the name of the person you want to reach and the message. For example: msg Kamaila Sanders what's up?
You can control which text notifications you receive by setting controls. To do this go to Account Settings > Mobile Settings.
You can download a copy of all of your information on the Facebook Archives Page. To access this go to Account Settings > General Settings > Download a copy of your Facebook data at the bottom of the page.
