15 details you might’ve missed in the ‘Pitch Perfect’ trilogy

- “Pitch Perfect” made A-listers out of Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson.
- The musical comedy led to two sequels, a bump in a cappella popularity, and the rise of Ben Platt.
- Here are 15 details you might’ve missed in the three films.
There’s also TV Theme Songs, which might be a nod to actor Adam Devine’s audition song for the film — he sang the “Full House” theme song to land his part as Bumper.
Dean also wrote “S&M,” which she gets to break out during the Riff-Off.
“It was the craziest casting call I’ve ever been a part of. There was no one else to direct it. It felt really skeezy to be like, ‘Hey Baton Rouge ladies, come on down to the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge in your underwear and let me film you,”’ Banks told Jimmy Kimmel in 2012.
In “Pitch Perfect 2,” Har Mar Superstar and Faison are replaced by “Late Late Show” drummer Reggie Watts and another former “Daily Show” contributor, John Hodgman.
Penn Masala, another famous a cappella group, is also part of the film representing India.
If you look to the back left of the photo, you can also spot Jordan Rodgers, of JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette.”
“We did multiple scenes, and then he was like, ‘I spoke to Elizabeth Banks,’ because we did ‘Pitch Perfect’ together and knew each other,'” Stroma told Looper. “As James said, he was like, ‘I did an a–hole check.’ He was like, ‘You always make sure, just in case.’ I passed that, which is good. It was crazy to suddenly be working with James Gunn.”