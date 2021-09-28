Hidden details you might have missed from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to New York City
Samantha Grindell
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited New York City for the Global Citizen Live concert.
-
They packed their weekend visit with public appearances – and subtle nods to the royal family.
-
Insider rounded up all the hidden details you might have missed from their visit.
-
The couple stayed at Princess Diana’s favorite New York City hotel.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed at The Carlyle Hotel during their visit to New York City.
The hotel is nicknamed the “Palace of Secrets” because of its extreme security.
Princess Diana stayed at The Carlyle numerous times, even reportedly riding an elevator with Michael Jackson and Steve Jobs during one visit to the hotel, as Insider previously reported.
During the visit, Markle also nodded to Princess Diana with a watch.
Princess Diana often wore statement watches, including a gold Cartier Française Tank
piece, as Town & Country reported.
Meghan Markle owns the same piece, and she was often seen wearing it before she became a member of the royal family.
Although the watch predated her relationship with Prince Harry, Markle’s choice to wear it to her first appearance since her daughter Lili’s birth appeared to be a nod to her mother-in-law.
Meghan Markle carried a bag that honored her late mother-in-law while she was in New York, too.
On Saturday, Markle accessorized her $US4,500 ($AU6,176) Valentino dress with a $US4,669 ($AU6,408) Christian Dior Lady D-Lite handbag
.
The brand renamed the handbag after Princess Diana wore it in 1995, as Insider previously reported.
Markle’s bag was embroidered with “DSSOS,” which stands for her royal title, Duchess of Sussex, a spokesperson for Dior confirmed to Insider.
Markle wore the earrings she wore to her 2018 wedding during the visit.
The Duchess of Sussex wore Cartier earrings on her 2018 wedding day, as Insider’s Katie Warren reported
.
She wore the earrings again when she and Prince Harry visited the One World Observatory on Thursday.
Prince Harry nodded to Archie during a meeting at the United Nations Plaza.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed leaving their meeting at the UN Plaza.
Harry was carrying a folio that said “Archie’s Papa” on it, honoring his son.
Harry and Markle reportedly used Taylor Swift’s security team during their New York visit.
The Daily Mail
reported on Tuesday that the couple hired Swift’s security team for their visit to New York, including her head of security, Jimmy.
The Mail did not know if Swift personally lent the couple her security team or if they were hired from a private security company that Swift also happened to use.
Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on the matter.
The couple were also reportedly recording their visit for an upcoming Netflix documentary.
On Sunday, Page Six
reported that Markle and Harry brought a cameraman with them to New York City, who was seen capturing footage of them during their visit to One World Observatory.
The outlet also reported that Prince Harry appeared to be wearing a microphone when he and Markle visited the Harlem restaurant Melba’s on Friday.
The cameraman was documenting their trip for an unannounced Netflix documentary, according to Page Six.
Markle and Harry signed a production deal with Netflix in 2020.