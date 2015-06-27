The hidden costs of owning a home in 15 major US cities

Your mortgage payments are just the beginning.

An analysis by real estate marketplace Zillow and service marketplace Thumbtack broke down the costs any homebuyer should be prepared to float in 15 major US metro areas, calculating how much homeowners should expect to pay on top of their mortgages — and how those costs compare to a median-priced home in each area.

The analysis took into account commonly outsourced maintenance costs such as yard work and carpet cleaning, as well as “hidden” costs like taxes, insurance, and utilities.

It adds up. As a rule of thumb, someone buying a home should intend to factor in an extra $US9,500 annually, or 5.31% of the median house value (the number determined for the general US).

Below, see how much a typical homeowner should expect to pay in hidden and maintenance costs in the listed metro areas over the course of a year:

Then check out how those numbers translate to a percentage of median house value:

See the full data.

