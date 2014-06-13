The Ultimate Scavenger Hunt Is About To Hit New York And It's Going To Drive People Crazy

You may remember the story about @HiddenCash from a few weeks ago, the once-anonymous Twitter account that was hiding one-hundred-dollar bills all over San Francisco and tweeting the locations of the money to whoever was paying attention.

After a few days, it seemed everyone was paying attention. Once a location was tweeted, the place immediately swarmed with folks looking for cold, hard, cash.

Whoever found the cash kept it. Pretty cool.

Now @HiddenCash, who recently outted himself as Jason Buzi, a real estate investor from the Bay Area who got rich and now wants to give back, is coming to Manhattan this weekend to drive everyone bonkers.

Here’s how to make sure you have a shot at collecting some dough on Saturday, June 14th.

1. Follow the Twitter Account. @HiddenCash tweets the locations of where the money is. 2. Never stop checking Twitter. Don’t miss your chance! In fact, cancel all of your Saturday plans. Cancel brunch. 3. Wear comfortable shoes. You’ll want to get to wherever you’re going fast. This city has a lot of people in it, in case you didn’t know. 4. Make sure your MetroCard has enough money on it. Don’t waste time waiting to refill your card. 5. Whoever finds it first wins. Play nice if luck isn’t on your side. No violence. No riots. No name-calling.

If you head out on Saturday in search of money, let us know! Send us your pictures and stories to [email protected]

