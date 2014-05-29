The Money Treasure Hunt Continues All Over The Bay Area

On Friday, the Bold Italic reported that someone was planting money all over San Francisco. And now the hunt continues all over the Bay Area.

The person is apparently a real estate mogul who made tons of money in the market. Local news station KTVU got to go with him on the money drop; they didn’t show a picture of his face, though, because he wishes to remain anonymous.

Documenting the drop: man in blue sneakers is @HiddenCash. He let us follow him as he hid $US in #SanJose today #KTVU 6 pic.twitter.com/Smd9zjGCpP

— Allie Rasmus KTVU (@arasmusKTVU) May 29, 2014

People can follow @HiddenCash on Twitter, where he offers clues about where the next drop will be.

The man told KTVU that he “is just doing this as a social experiment for good, that he wants to give back.” He has a friend who is helping him do the drops, since it’s a pretty big undertaking.

People have been finding money even just a minute after a clue was left.

In fact, KTVU was there when a San Jose, California, man found $US120 in an envelope taped to the side of a fire hydrant.

Next, the mystery man is dropping cash in Los Angeles. And he’ll keep dropping cash, “with no end in sight.” He hopes to go to New York next month, and there have been requests for him to go to Alabama, Washington, DC, and as far away as Pakistan, KTVU reports.

Watch the video of a man finding $US120 below:

