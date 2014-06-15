People Have Already Started To Find Envelopes Of Money Hidden All Over Central Park

Caroline Moss
Twitter user/social experiment @HiddenCash has made his first NYC drop around the Central Park Boathouse.

He tweeted this hint just a little while ago.

Yep, it’s definitely the boathouse! Around 59th and 5th, @HiddenCash says:

Some people have already found the envelopes, but it’s not too late!

Follow @HiddenCash on Twitter and tweet if you find the money. Are you out there searching? Let Business Insider know! Email your photos and stories about your scavenger hunt to [email protected]

