San Francisco's 'Hidden Cash' Guy Will Start Planting Money All Over New York City

Get ready, New York City, the guy in San Francisco who’s hiding cash all over the Bay Area says Manhattan is his next stop.

It’s been a week since a mysterious person has been planting cash all over the city of San Francisco — free to the lucky folks who find it. He distributes about $US1,000 a day in $US20 increments.

Mystery dude uses the Twitter handle @HiddenCash to post the locations of the money, and it’s finder’s keepers to whoever gets there first. He says it’s a “social experiment for good.”

But it’s set off a city-wide frenzy. Why? Everyone likes free money.

One woman even ditched her car to join the hunt.

Now NYC is next, Gothamist reports, thanks to a huge interest in the project.

@HiddenCash writes,

What was originally meant to be a pay-it-forward scavenger hunt for San Francisco, has become much bigger than San Francisco and more than a scavenger hunt. The worldwide interest that has been spawned is tremendous, and though personally surprising, in some ways it is understandable. I think we may have struck a chord with people for a few reasons: 1. Everyone likes free cash :) 2. Many people enjoy a real world scavenger hunt. 3. Many people who don’t go on the hunt themselves, enjoy following the excitement and positive stories of people participating and so often paying it forward. 4. In many ways, we have become alienated from each other, and perhaps this is a fun way for people to come together.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.